UVa Junior Pitcher Bennett Sousa Selected in MLB Draft

Bennett Sousa was drafted in the 34th round

Virginia junior pitcher Bennett Sousa was selected by the Washington Nationals in the Major League Baseball Draft on Wednesday.

Sousa was picked in the 34th round (1033 overall) by the Nats.

The lefthander was the sixth UVa player selected in the 2017 MLB Draft.

The Cavaliers have had 75 players drafted in Brian O'Connor's 14 seasons in Charlottesville.

Sousa (3-0) led the Wahoos with 24 appearances this season, and he had 44 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched.