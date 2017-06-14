Virginia GOP Embarks on Unity Tour Following Primaries

Virginia Republicans running for statewide office came together in Richmond to launch a Unity Tour. Organizers for the tour soon canceled events for Wednesday, June 14, following a shooting in Alexandria that appeared to target politicians.

The GOP candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general did appear for one event together earlier in the day at Virginia Union University.

Following primary election night, Republican gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie took the stage in Richmond with fellow party members who will be on the ballot in November.

He was joined by Jill Vogel, who is running to be the next lieutenant governor of the commonwealth.



“It's not enough for us to be out there talking just to Republicans. We've got to be talking to independents and Democrats,” said Vogel.



John Adams is participating in the tour as well, as he hopes to unseat incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring (D).



The Unity Tour comes after Gillespie beat out Corey Stewart for the nomination by 1.8 percent of the vote.



"Well look, yeah, Ed and I need to sit down and talk. I'm really worried that he's not going to be able to get the support of the grassroots in Virginia unless he starts fighting for them," Stewart said.



Members of the Republican Party hope to settle differences in the coming weeks, and take on the Democrats who currently control all state-wide offices. However, the GOP has a majority in the General Assembly.