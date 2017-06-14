Albemarle County Supervisors Discuss Neighborhood Improvement Money

After receiving hundreds of submissions, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors are moving forward with how to spend over $1 million worth of neighborhood improvement money.

Supervisors are still trying to figure out how to pick from more than 400 submissions on projects that range from hiking trails to school improvements.

The board spent Wednesday afternoon discussing the process of allocating that money and how to decide who gets what.

The board also decided that the money would be split evenly between the seven neighborhoods, instead of distributing it based on population. That came after discussion and disagreement, though in the end only supervisor Rick Randolph voted no.

“I am not in favor of changing from the divided by seven because that's what we started with and has great publicity from local government out to the communities,” said Ann Mallek, Albemarle County Board of Supervisors member.

Staff told the board that the next steps will include asking for citizen feedback on the top two or three ideas for each neighborhood.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors did not decide Wednesday which projects to actually fund. That will come potentially this fall, after a summer of more citizen engagement.