Assistant Head Football Coach Ruffin McNeill Leaves UVA for Oklahoma

UVa assistant head coach and defensive line coach Ruffin McNeill is leaving Virginia to accept a similar position at Oklahoma under new coach Lincoln Riley.

Riley was McNeill's offensive coordinator for five seasons at East Carolina when McNeill was the head coach at ECU.

UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “Ruffin McNeill is one of the best people, not only in the world of coaching, but also in the world, period. I’ve really enjoyed his friendship, the exchange of ideas and the camaraderie that we’ve had together. Ruff has amazing relationships with anyone he’s met. He’s got a great football mind. I am appreciative of all the work he put in helping us to begin to make Virginia an excellent football program.”

The 58-year old McNeill will be an assistant head coach at Oklahoma and also the Sooners defensive tackles coach.

"I'm very excited that Ruffin McNeill is joining our coaching staff," said Riley, who was named OU's 22nd head coach last Wednesday after Bob Stoops retired. "Personally, I have a great history with him from our time together at Texas Tech and East Carolina. We're getting an extremely high-quality person and coach. Our team and fans will love the personality and energy he'll bring to our program.

The 33-year old Riley was just promoted to head coach at Oklahoma after Bob Stoops surprisingly announced he was retiring. The move opened a coaching vacancy on defense.

On Jan. 21, 2010, McNeill was named the 20th head coach in East Carolina history. The next day, he announced Riley as his offensive coordinator. McNeill went 42-34 at ECU and his teams played in four bowl games.