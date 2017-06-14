Charlottesville Organizations Celebrate Landmark Anniversary

A Charlottesville organization celebrated a landmark anniversary Wednesday.

The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, which has worked with local nonprofits, celebrated 50 years with music, dancing, and food on the Downtown Mall.

Charlottesville Area Community Foundation president and CEO Anne Scott credits volunteers for the organization's success.

“The longevity absolutely comes from community volunteers who - throughout those 50 years, decade to decade - have stepped up and really tried to build up this wonderful foundation that we have today and last year, we gave out $16 million in grants to nonprofits doing good work right across our area,” Scott explained.

The Dave Matthews Band's Bamaworks Fund is one of the foundation's many donors.