Man Charged in Home Invasion Granted Bond and Out-of-State Travel

A man who was charged in a home invasion robbery in Albemarle County will live in Atlanta while he awaits trial.

A judge granted bond and out-of-state travel for Daquan Jones on June 14.

Initially, he was facing 2 charges. In February 2017, a grand jury indicted him on 6 total charges.

Those include 3 counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, breaking and entering, abduction, and robbery.

Police say Jones broke into a Glade Lane home in the Townwood Court neighborhood back in September of 2016. He then pulled a gun and demanded cash from the resident. He made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The victim told investigators he knew Jones. According to him, Jones has burglarized his business twice in the past.

Trial is set to begin December 19 in Albemarle County circuit court.