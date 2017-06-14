Albemarle County Officials Update Seniors About Changes to Rt. 29 Area

Senior Statesmen of Virginia meeting at the Senior Center in Albemarle County

The Senior Statesmen of Virginia discussed improvements to the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County.

County officials spoke about the Small Area Plan for the Route 29 and Rio Road area at the Senior Center Wednesday. June 14.

First they touched on economic development of the area, and then sidewalk and transportation improvements.

“The Board of Supervisors, of course with our planning staff, will continue to reach out to the community on the Rio 29 corridor. And we're always looking for opportunities to engage the public,” said supervisor Diantha McKeel.

The group also discussed bicycle access to the Route 29 area, in addition to sidewalk improvements.