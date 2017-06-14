Symposium in Charlottesville Aims to Improve Teaching Tactics

Educators received some advice Wednesday about some new teaching tactics.

The Early Education Task Force of Charlottesville and Albemarle County organized a preschool symposium at the Jefferson School City Center.

The vent aimed to give teachers the chance to explore different ways of approaching preschool education, and affirm the need of high-quality early education for all.

“So we really want to help people to understand what an important investment that is in our children and in our future. And then give everyone the tools and skills they need to remain inspired and learning about the best way to teach our youngest children,” said Erika Viccellio, co-chair of the task force.

The symposium included talks on multisensory learning, and how to support diversity in the classroom.