Sentencing Hearing for Culpeper Man Convicted in Charlottesville Murder Case Delayed

A sentencing hearing for a Culpeper man convicted in a Charlottesville murder case has been pushed to October.

Defense counsel for Jordan Eaddy requested the continuance on June 14, 2017.

Eaddy was convicted of first degree murder and attempted robbery in connection to the shooting death of 31-year-old Floyd Randolph Alston Jr.

Jurors recommended a 25-year prison sentence for Eaddy for the robbery that turned deadly. That incident occurred on November 21, 2015.

In a previous hearing, the prosecution acknowledged that Pierre Gerard Augustine likely fired the fatal shot through Alston's heart, but argued Eaddy was responsible since he orchestrated the robbery.

Augustine is set to stand trial in July.