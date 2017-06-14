Richmond Man Charged in Charlottesville Rape Case

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

On 06/14/2017, the Charlottesville Police Department arrested Stephen Dalton Baril (W/M; 20 years of age; resident of Richmond, Va.) for Rape (Va Code 18.2-61) and Forcible Sodomy (Va Code 18.2-67.1).

Baril turned himself at the magistrate’s office and was arrested without incident.

Baril’s arrest is related to an incident that occurred on 02/01/2017 in the City of Charlottesville.

Baril is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, no further details will be released.