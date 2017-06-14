VDOT: Citizen Information Meeting to be Held for Rt. 20-231 Roundabout

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:



CULPEPER — The Virginia Department of Transportation invites the public to attend a citizen information meeting to learn about a proposed project to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Route 231 (Blue Ridge Parkway) in Orange County.



The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Lewis Hall Classroom at Montpelier, 13384 Laundry Road, Montpelier Station.



VDOT staff will be available to discuss the safety improvement project and answer questions. The public can review the preliminary project design and provide feedback on the project.



Comments received from the meeting will help project engineers continue to develop the project design which will be presented at a public hearing in mid-2018.



Written comments can be submitted by mail to Justin Warfield, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 through June 30. Email comments can be sent to Justin.Warfield@vdot.virginia.gov.



Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact VDOT at 540-829-7500, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.



More information about the project can be found on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/20-231roundabout.asp.