RIP Man Bun, Kyle Guy Cuts His Hair

Kyle Guy's man bun is gone. The UVA rising sophomore has cut his hair and he humorously said goodbye to his man bun on Twitter.
. @KGManBun thanks for the memories!!! #RIP ????????— King Wavy (@kylejguy5) June 14, 2017
Lol ?? pic.twitter.com/W6ou7jJ8lc
In a goodbye letter to his man bun Guy wrote:
We’ve been through it all. The hate we got, the love we got, no matter what, you were 'on top watching buckets drop.’
I never thought I would have to ask my mom or friends if they had ponytail holders. It didn’t matter because we had each other.
“This isn’t goodbye, it’s see ya later. RIP The Bun.... For now.
Guy played in every game last season as a freshman for Virginia, averaging 7.5 points per game. He was heckled mercifully during road games about his hair.
