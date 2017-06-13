Quantcast

Joe Platania wins Democratic Nomination for Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney

Posted: Updated:
Joe Platania, wins nomination for commonwealth attorney Joe Platania, wins nomination for commonwealth attorney
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Joe Platania will be the democratic nominee for Charlottesville's next commonwealth's attorney. The race ended with Platania having 62% of the votes over Jeffery Fogel. 

Platania currently serves as the assistant commonwealth's attorney. 

There are no candidates filed to run against him in November. 

“I'm really just so grateful and humbled by the opportunity,” said Platania. 

Platania gave an acceptance speech following his victory. His boss and current commonwealth's attorney Dave Chapman was in the audience.

He said that he is glad that the election is over so that he can focus on his job at hand and serving the voters as the city's prosecutor. 

  • Joe Platania wins Democratic Nomination for Charlottesville Commonwealth AttorneyMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story