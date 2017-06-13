Joe Platania wins Democratic Nomination for Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney

Joe Platania will be the democratic nominee for Charlottesville's next commonwealth's attorney. The race ended with Platania having 62% of the votes over Jeffery Fogel.

Platania currently serves as the assistant commonwealth's attorney.

There are no candidates filed to run against him in November.

“I'm really just so grateful and humbled by the opportunity,” said Platania.

Platania gave an acceptance speech following his victory. His boss and current commonwealth's attorney Dave Chapman was in the audience.

He said that he is glad that the election is over so that he can focus on his job at hand and serving the voters as the city's prosecutor.