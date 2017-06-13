Laufer, Hill Win Democratic Nominations for Charlottesville City Council

The votes have been tallied and the democratic nominees for Charlottesville City Council are now set.

While the results won't be finalized until Wednesday, voters are getting a good look at how the ballot will look in November.

Amy Laufer led all candidates with over 46 percent of the vote. Heather Hill took home roughly 34 percent to finish out the slate of nominees.

Current Charlottesville City Councilor member Bob Fenwick finished with 20 percent and won't be on the ticket.

“I'm so honored and really humbled. Honestly, I'm stunned,” Laufer said. “I also think I've been a serious candidate and I've been on the school board and I think people appreciate my leadership there.”

“I’m just feeling I'm really ready to go back out into this community. I'm super energized by the passion of so many people who want to get involved on the independents side. This is obviously a great night,” Hill said.



Laufer and Hill delivered acceptance speeches once securing enough votes during a celebration Tuesday night at Champion Brewery in downtown Charlottesville.