Gold Medalist Sam Brunelle Returns Home to Greene County

Greene County basketball star Sam Brunelle got a hero's welcome Tuesday night.

She returned home after helping the under-16 girls USA basketball team win the gold at the FIBA World Championship in Argentina.

Dozens of people in Stanardsville came out to greet their hometown hero. The welcome party included an escorted ride down main street lined with adoring fans.

Brunelle says, "I keep saying I wouldn't want to be anywhere else and I mean it wholeheartedly, they're the best. I don't think I would get this anywhere else. I just love them for all their support and love they continue to give me throughout my journey."

Brunelle led Team USA to a perfect 5-0 record in the FIBA Americas Championship, scoring in double figures in three of the five games.

Around her neck is the gold medal. Add it to her list of accomplishments, including winning the bronze last year in Spain with the under-17 Team USA.

Brunelle says, "Last year I was the youngest on the team going from last year to this year being the captain and the leader of the team, it's a little different, but I adjusted to it and it was a lot of fun that was one of the big differences from last year."

Brunelle is now back home, now with two worldly experiences under her belt.

Brunelle says, "It was amazing, great team, great staff, it was a beautiful country and I got to see a lot and obviously we accomplished a lot winning the gold so it was really fun."

Sam Brunelle is a rising junior at William Monroe HS. She is ranked as the top college prospect for the class of 2019 and has dozens of scholarship offers.