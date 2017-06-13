Albemarle Co. Residents Voice Concerns on Rio Rd. Traffic

Albemarle Co. Residents Voice Concerns on Rio Rd. TrafficPosted: Updated:
Brad Sheffield, Albemarle Co. supervisor
Albemarle Co. Residents Voice Concerns on Rio Rd. TrafficMore>>
Reported by Kasey Hott
Reported by Kasey Hott
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /
Kasey Hott is thrilled to be "back home" in Charlottesville co-anchoring NBC29 HD News at 6, 10 and 11.Full Story
Email / Follow on Twitter /