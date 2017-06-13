Albemarle Co. Residents Voice Concerns on Rio Rd. Traffic

Dozens of people gathered at the Seminole Trail Fire Station in Albemarle County on June 13 to voice their concerns about traffic in the Rio Road area.

Albemarle County Supervisor Brad Sheffield hosted the meeting as a way to catalogue some of the "major concerns" he has heard from those living in the area.

He says those concerns range from worries about traffic safety and VDOT design to long term planning.

"We're able to get a diversity of feedback. It's really difficult over an e-mail or even over a phone call to have a good exchange. I think in person is always the best way to get feedback,” said Sheffield.

During the meeting people heard from county staff, police, and representatives from VDOT.

Sheffield says the goal of the meeting was to make note of the community's concerns as well as moving forward to come up with answers and solutions.