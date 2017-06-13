Bogus Hundred Dollar Bills Circulating in Buckingham County

Buckingham County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

The Buckingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating the passing and attempted passing of counterfeit one hundred dollar bills at several area businesses and one transaction with a private citizen.

The bills in question are extremely good reproductions and upon close inspection are marked with the words "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY".

Businesses and citizens should be on the lookout for anyone attempting to pass these bills. Please contact the Buckingham Sheriff's Office with any information.