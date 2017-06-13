VDOT Holds Hearing for Feedback on Proposed Fluvanna County

The Virginia Department of Transportation wants driver’s input on a proposed roundabout in Fluvanna County that could save drivers a lot of time.

VDOT wants to install a new roundabout for the intersection of Route 53 and Lake Monticello Road in hopes of reducing delays caused by drivers waiting to turn.

Traffic planners say roundabouts are also safer.

A public hearing was held Tuesday night at the Fluvanna County Public Library to get feedback.

“Roundabouts allow traffic to continually flow through the intersection after yielding to traffic already in the roundabout, then you can proceed safety through the intersection. It reduces the amount of delay the motorists experience at the current T intersection,” explained VDOT Spokesman Will Merritt.

The new roundabout could look something like the roundabout at South Boston Road and Route 53.

If you would like to submit your feedback you still have until June 23 to do so via mail or email.