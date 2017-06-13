CFD, CARS to Propose Plan to Implement Ambulance Billing

An ambulance ride to the hospital could soon cost people in the city of Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Fire Department and the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, or CARS, are rolling out a proposal to bill for medical services. It would be the first time in the nearly 60 years of CARS history that the squad would charge for care.

In 2014, Charlottesville City Council approved billing for ambulance service, but never set up the fees. By this fall, that could change.

CARS and the Charlottesville Fire Department are proposing a cost recovery program for emergency medical services in the city.

“With the costs rising in terms of all aspects of healthcare, including running ambulances, it's time to take that step we feel to generate some consistent revenue,” said Chief Andrew Baxter with the Charlottesville Fire Department.

The expense of running CARS, an all volunteer rescue squad which responds to nearly 5,000 patient transports a year, is getting to be too much for the donation-driven nonprofit.

“We would not be able to sustain a level of care without engaging in this cost recovery program,” explained CARS President Virginia Leavell.

The city and CARS would charge insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare between $500 $850 dollars for an ambulance ride. People who live out of town would have to pay for what their insurance won’t cover, with waivers for people who cannot afford it.

“It will not affect the speed of response to your call, the quality of care that you receive, or any inconvenience during the course of us providing you care,” Leavell said.

People who live in the city of Charlottesville would never get a bill. Going this route is a change for CARS, which opted out of Albemarle County’s revenue recovery plan a few years back.

“I think that our increased comfort comes partially from the residency program in which anyone who is a taxpayer in the locality will not receive a bill,” said Leavell.

Rescue responders promise money will never get in the way of providing professional medical care.

“We would never turn anybody away. We're always going to be there 24/7, 365 to answer 911 calls for services,” Baxter explained.

The goal is to create an EMS system in the city that combines both career medics and volunteers.

A Charlottesville City Council public hearing on cost recovery is scheduled for Monday, July 17.

The Charlottesville Department and Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad will present their plans to Charlottesville City Council at their meeting on Monday, June 19.

CARS says it is also in talks with Albemarle County to start billing for services there.