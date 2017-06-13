Albemarle Co. Housing Development is Installing a Solar Canopy

A new housing development in Albemarle County includes a first-of-its-kind solar project in central Virginia.

Crews are installing a solar parking canopy in the parking lot of the River House Condominiums building.

The canopy of solar panels covers twelve parking spots. It is expected to generate enough energy to power the common areas in the 24-condo building.

The solar canopy is part of the developer Stony Point Design-Build's EarthCraft environmentally-friendly program.

“That program encourages the incorporation of renewable energy into the project, so as we started thinking about how we were going to do that here, we had the great idea of actually incorporating the solar into a structured parking system in the parking lot to be able to kill two birds with one stone,” said

Stony Point Design-Build General Manager Chris Henry.

The canopy could also power electric car charging stations.

The developer plans to install more solar parking canopies at a retail complex.