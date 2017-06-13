Quantcast

Grand Jury to Hear Case Connected to Lake Monticello Shooting

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Three men charged in connection to a shooting that happened during a reported burglary in Fluvanna County will have their cases heard by a grand jury.

Thirty-six-year-old John Morton Abbitt, 35-year-old Dante Givens, and 36-year-old Thomas Jackson appeared in Fluvanna District Court Tuesday, June 13.

Authorities say gunfire erupted when the owner of a private garage in the 200 block Lake Monticello Road walked in on an attempted burglary Friday, November 18.

The shop owner was shot in the leg twice and taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Givens and Jackson were detained at the scene of the shooting, while Abbitt was arrested by the Virginia Beach Police Department on Sunday, November 20.

Abbitt is charged with:

  • breaking and entering
  • malicious wounding
  • attempted malicious wounding
  • use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Givens is charged with:

  • burglary
  • malicious wounding
  • use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Jackson is charged with:

  • burglary
  • malicious wounding
  • use of a firearm in commission of a felony
  • possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

All three defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing in court. The grand jury will take up the case later in the month.

