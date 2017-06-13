Grassroots Organization Educates Voters on Gerrymandering

Volunteers with OneVirginia2021 were at polling locations to explain gerrymandering

As Virginia primary voters went to the polls to weigh in on who they want to run for governor and lieutenant governor, one grassroots organization worked to educate voters on redistricting across the commonwealth and how it affects the November election.

The nonpartisan group OneVirginia2021 is advocating for fair redistricting across the state. Hundreds of volunteers visited different polling locations Tuesday to teach people about gerrymandering.

OneVirginia2021 explains gerrymandering as drawing district lines unfairly to favor one political party over the other. Now, the group wants every city to support the push for a nonpartisan redistricting committee.

Volunteers believe every district should be drawn with the interests of citizens in mind to encourage healthy debate and public participation in elections.

“The voters need to decide who we elect, not the electors and the only way we can do that is through grassroots work because they're not going to do it. It’s not in their best interests,” said Gail Smith, OneVirginia2021 volunteer.

OneVirginia2021 has approximately 650 volunteers at polling places across the state and about 100 in Charlottesville.

OneVirginia2021 is working toward redrawing district lines before legislators redraw party lines in 2021.