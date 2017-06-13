Quantcast

Case for Barricade Suspect to Move to Grand Jury

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A Fluvanna County shooting case, which led to a police standoff, is moving to a grand jury.

Joe Kaine Roach Jr., 45, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maliciously discharging a firearm, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

These charges stem from an incident that occurred on Saturday, April 29. Investigators say Roach shot into a home on Hardware Hills Circle in Fluvanna County. 

According to authorities, Roach barricaded himself inside his home for several hours. Negotiators were able to get the suspect to surrender around 1 a.m. Sunday. 

Authorities say one of the bullets grazed a woman who was inside the home.

She was among several people who testified in a preliminary hearing on June 13. In the hearing she described how her face was hit.   

His case is expected to go before front a grand jury at the end of June.

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

