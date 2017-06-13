Case for Barricade Suspect to Move to Grand Jury

Case for Barricade Suspect to Move to Grand JuryPosted: Updated:
Joe Roach (FILE IMAGE)
Case for Barricade Suspect to Move to Grand JuryMore>>
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.Full Story
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.Full Story