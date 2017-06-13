Sen. Kaine Introduces Bill to Address Chronic VA Workforce Shortages

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and two colleagues want to address workforce shortages at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to ensure timely, quality treatment for veterans.

Kaine, along with U.S. Senators Jon Tester (D-MT) and Jerry Moran (R-KS), introduced the Better Workforce for Veterans Act on Tuesday, June 13. The act aims to improve recruitment, hiring and retention practices at the VA.

According to a release from the Democratic senator, there are 45,000 open positions at the Department of Veterans Affairs, and nearly 85 percent of those deliver front-line care.