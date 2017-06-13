Rockingham Co. Man Arrested at Richmond After TSA Catches Him with Loaded Gun

A Rockingham County man faces weapons charges after authorities at Richmond International Airport found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), an agent detected the 9 mm caliber pistol at a checkpoint Monday, June 12. The gun was loaded with six bullets.

Police were called to the scene, where they confiscated the weapon and arrested the man.

The TSA reminds travelers that weapons - including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition - are not permitted in carry-on bags. People who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.