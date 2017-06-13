Rockingham Co. Man Arrested at Richmond After TSA Catches Him with Loaded Gun

Loaded gun detected in a traveler's bag at Richmond International Airport (Photo courtesy TSA) RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -
A Rockingham County man faces weapons charges after authorities at Richmond International Airport found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.
According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), an agent detected the 9 mm caliber pistol at a checkpoint Monday, June 12. The gun was loaded with six bullets.
Police were called to the scene, where they confiscated the weapon and arrested the man.
The TSA reminds travelers that weapons - including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition - are not permitted in carry-on bags. People who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.
06/13/2017 Release from the Transportation Security Administration:
The man, a resident of Bridgewater, Virginia, was ticketed to fly to Dallas, Texas.
As a reminder, weapons - including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition - are not permitted in carry-on bags. Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.
Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the security checkpoint, and TSA’s advice to passengers is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.
Travelers should familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure.