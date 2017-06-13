Primary Elections Underway in Virginia

People in Charlottesville taking part in the primary election

Voters are heading to the polls throughout Virginia to nominate a new governor and lieutenant governor. Some ballots also include candidates for other offices.

Charlottesville Key Recreation Center Precinct Chief Rebecca Peters said this polling place has seen a steady flow of voters all morning, even a line out the door at one point.

“I think that people are, maybe fingers crossed, recognizing the importance of primaries, that we need to be getting involved at this level,” Peters said.

City officials say roughly 1,740 people - or 5.9 percent of actively registered voters - have cast a ballot in the primary election as of 9 a.m.

“Really important part of our democracy to participate in elections, even primary elections,” said voter Mable Kinzie.

“I'm really upset with the way our political process is going, and I want to try to make it right,” Richard Berdel said.

In the gubernatorial race, Former 5th District Representative Tom Perriello is taking on Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam for the Democratic nomination.

Three Republicans are seeking their party's nomination: former Republican National Committee Chairman Edward W. “Ed” Gillespie, 7th District Senator Frank W. Wagner, and Prince William County Supervisor Corey A. Stewart.

Candidates for lieutenant governor are: 84th District Delegate Glenn R. Davis (R), former federal prosecutor Justin Fairfax (D), political consultant Susan Platt (D), 17th District Senator Bryce E. Reeves (R), Assistant U.S. Attorney Gene Rossi (D), and 27th District Senator Jill H. Vogel (R).

Charlottesville residents can vote for two of three Democratic candidates running for City Council: incumbent Bob Fenwick, Heather Hill, and Amy Laufer. They also get to pick between Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph D. Platania or attorney Jeffrey E. Fogel in the Democratic primary for Charlottesville’s commonwealth’s attorney.

Some ballots include candidates seeking their party’s nomination for the 57th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates: incumbent David J. Toscano (D), Ross A. Mittiga III (D).

Polling places in Virginia opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, and will close at 7 p.m. Visit elections.virginia.gov for information on acceptable forms of identification, polling locations, and other information.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.