Va. DMV Commends 21 Cities and Counties with No Crash Deaths in 2016

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ Highway Safety Office commends 21 Virginia localities that reported zero traffic fatalities in 2016. Those jurisdictions are:

Bristol City

Buena Vista City

Covington City

Craig County

Falls Church City

Fluvanna County

Galax City

Greene County

Hopewell City

Lexington City

Manassas City

Manassas Park City

Martinsville City

Nelson County

Norton City

Poquoson City

Radford City

Rappahannock County

Salem City

Westmoreland County

Williamsburg City

“As traffic safety professionals, we have a duty and responsibility to do what we can to enhance the efforts to save lives on our commonwealth’s roads,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the governor’s highway safety representative. “It is so heartening to see 21 Virginia cities and counties make the Toward Zero Deaths vision a reality in their area. Reducing or eliminating crash deaths is not luck. There is a lot of hard work that goes into it and we commend these jurisdictions for going the extra mile with outreach and enforcement efforts.”



Virginia is an active participant in the national “Toward Zero Deaths” initiative which brings together engineering, enforcement, education and emergency medical services professionals to work toward a goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities. The adoption and implementation of the Toward Zero Deaths vision by many highway safety offices across America demonstrates a unified commitment in the effort to transform traffic safety culture.



“We had 761 people killed in crashes last year in Virginia. Not one of them woke up that morning and thought it would be their last, but the sad reality is that every single day Virginia law enforcement officers face the grim task of responding to fatal crashes on our roadways,” Holcomb said. “Honor those we’ve lost by helping us to prevent future crash deaths. Always wear your seat belt and make sure your passengers are buckled up, too. Never drive after drinking alcohol or taking drugs. Always dedicate your full attention to driving and follow the rules of the road – including posted speed limits. Your life is worth saving.”