UVA Pitcher Tommy Doyle Drafted 70th overall in MLB 2nd Round by Rockies

UVa pitcher Tommy Doyle was selected 70th overall Monday night in the Major League draft by the Colorado Rockies as part of the Competitive Balance B portion of the second round.

Doyle was 3-1 with a 1.87 ERA and 14 saves in 23 relief outings in 2017. Opponents batted just .228 against him, and he struck out 38 while walking just 10. He has made 61 career appearances and owns 17 career saves, which is tied for sixth in school history. He earned Third-Team All-ACC honors in 2017 as he recorded the fifth-most saves in a single season at UVA. He ranked second in the ACC and ninth nationally in saves. Eight of his saves came in league play.

The draft continues Tuesday with rounds 3-10, while the final 30 rounds are held Wednesday.