Tom Sox Beat New Market 6-2

The Charlottesville Tom Sox beat New Market Monday night at C'Ville Weekly Ballpark 6-2.

Connor Gillispie (Miller School/VCU) earned the win. He pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits.

The top two batters in the Tom Sox lineup were a combined 6-9. CF Kyle Battle (ODU) was 4-5 with an RBI and a run scored. 2B Michael Wielansky (College of Wooster) was 2-4 with a run scored.

With the win, the Tom Sox improved to 8-2 on the season. Combined with Waynesboro's 4-3 loss in 11 innings to Purcellville, the Tom Sox boosted their South Division lead to 2.5 games over Waynesboro.

The Tom Sox plays at Front Royal Tuesday night at 7:00.