UVA Students Hold Memorial Service for Pulse Nightclub Victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The University of Virginia community is honoring the victims of a mass shooting from one year ago.

Monday night, the student body at UVA hosted a memorial service to honor the 49 victims who lost their lives at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

This all unfolded on the steps of the Rotunda along University Avenue. The two-hour long event included an opportunity for people to create art and share tributes.

"Do not hate.  Hate is not so good and to be paranoid is a bust.  Feel love that comes from us and try to feel love that you can offer at least from within yourselves, for yourselves,” Christine Chandler, who attended, said.

People also read the names of those killed out loud during the ceremony. The event helped to promote equality and diversity.

