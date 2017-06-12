Orange Retirement Community Purchases Lerner Home to Expand

Workers in Orange are demolishing a landmark home so a retirement community can expand.

Dogwood Village Health and Rehab Center says with only 153 beds, it wants to give its residents more options.

Dogwood purchased the Lerner home and its eight acres just over a week ago. The home was built in 1929, but has sat vacant for around 20 years.

Dogwood Health and Rehab Center says in order to give people more options, like single rooms, it wants to turn the eight acres the house stands on into a neighborhood of sorts.

“There would be homes that would have 12 to 14 private rooms, sitting, entertainment area, their own kitchen, their own dining area, more of a family atmosphere,” Thomas Czelusta, chairman of the Dogwood Health Center Commission.”

Dogwood says it salvaged what they could from the home like cabinets, doors and pillars. It also plans to sell the box wood bushes on the property to help fund the project.

The Lerner Home will be taken down completely this fall, so construction can get started.