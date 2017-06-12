Charlottesville Woman Asks for Resignation of Region Ten Director

Charlottesville woman, Myra Anderson, is asking that the mental health services director at Region Ten resign from his position.

Myra Anderson spoke at the Region Ten Board of Directors meeting on June 12.

Anderson told the board members and her supporters that Region Ten terminated her services in retaliation for filing a complaint.

The local human rights office in Charlottesville and the State Human Rights Committee both found violations in Anderson's treatment at Region Ten.

“The time is now to send a message to myself and every client at region ten that we respect your rights, we will protect your rights we won't retaliate, we won't discriminate,” said Anderson.

The new board of directors at Region Ten said they would look into these issues.

Anderson says that she does have hope the situation will be rectified but does not want Region Ten to allow the director, Robert Johnson, to retire as planned in September. Instead, she wants them to fire him.