Quantcast

Orange Senior Community Working to Remove Mold It Found

Posted: Updated:
Fox Trail Senior Living Fox Trail Senior Living
ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) -

A senior community in Orange is working to remove mold out of its facility, but says it doesn't want residents or workers to be concerned.

Fox Trail Senior Living found some mold behind wallpaper during renovations. Raydian Properties purchased the buildings from another senior living provider.

The company says it found the problem on its own.

“Remediation is ongoing and proper protocol has been followed. The levels of the report were found non-harmful to residents or staff, any protocol that is recommended by the industrial hygienist is being followed in a strict and timely manner by the staff and management company,” Elissia Gobencion, Raydian Properties Project Manager, said.

As part of the renovations to remove mold, the company also is planning to add new furniture, lighting, flooring, and paint instead of wallpaper.

  • Orange Senior Community Working to Remove Mold It FoundMore>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story