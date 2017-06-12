Augusta County Closing Fire Company in Staunton

Augusta County Closing Fire Company in StauntonPosted: Updated:
Company 10, located Staunton
Fire trucks with Augusta County Fire Rescue
Tracy Pyles
Fire truck with Augusta County Fire Rescue
Augusta County Closing Fire Company in StauntonMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story