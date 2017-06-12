Augusta County Closing Fire Company in Staunton

An Augusta County fire company will be moving out of Staunton this summer.

The closure of Augusta County Fire Rescue Company 10 is the result of a growing need for additional firefighters in other parts of the county.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors says Company 10 is not being used enough in the city and the crew members could be better used in areas like Swoope and Verona. This is all part of the supervisors’ 10-year EMS Strategy Plan.

County and city officials met on Friday, June 9, to discuss if Staunton would help out with keeping the fire company station, but it declined.

Supervisors said Company 10 only provides fire services, and they need crews that can provide both fire and EMS.

"Staunton's fire station is just fire and they don't do EMS. All our others do both. So we just have to have them out there. We're deploying people to the growing need and the most need. It's just a consequence of experience," said supervisor Tracy Pyles.

Station 1 will remain open in Staunton.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors said changes with fire services in Staunton will not be noticeable.

Company 10 is scheduled to close by August, and then the property will be put up for sale within 180 days.