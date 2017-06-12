Quantcast

Grand Jury Indicts Former Greene Co. School Nurse on 3 Charges

Sasha Brown Sasha Brown
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A former Greene County school nurse was indicted by a grand jury on three charges Monday, including grand larceny.

Deputies arrested Sasha Brown earlier this year after they say she mishandled student medications at Nathaniel Greene Elementary.

Brown is no longer employed with the school system. 

She's back in court July 18.     

