Polling Locations in Virginia Readying for Primary Election

Polling locations across Virginia are gearing up for Tuesday's primary election.

Voters will be heading to polling stations Tuesday, June 13, to pick candidates for many different races, including governor and lieutenant governor.

The Charlottesville Voter Registration & Elections is anticipating a large turnout in the city.

Candidates have been spending the last few days canvassing to get those last-minute voters on their side.

Three Republicans and two Democrats are seeking their party's nomination for the chance to take Governor Terry McAuliffe's place in the executive mansion.

Charlottesville has already seen a large amount of absentee votes come in: "The ballots that have been returned to us is over two and a half times the number of ballots that were voted and cast in the Democratic Primary for president last year," said Charlottesville General Registrar Rosannna Bencoach.

Republican absentee turnout is lower than in the 2016 presidential primary, but double the rate in other nonpresidential GOP primaries in Charlottesville since 2000.

Polling places in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are scheduled to be open starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, and close at 7 p.m. Visit elections.virginia.gov for information on acceptable forms of identification, polling locations, and other information.