Attorney General Herring Reaches Settlement With Dixie Pawn, Incorporated

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
A pawnshop with locations in Albemarle County, Harrisonburg and Manassas will have to offer refunds to hundreds of customers.
The Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General announced a settlement with Dixie Pawn Monday, June 12.
In connection with its pawn services, the company also issues closed-end loans borrowed against personal property.
Attorney General Mark Herring said Dixie Pawn charged interest and fees beyond those permitted by state pawnbroker statutes. That in turn violated the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
"Virginians considering using a pawn shop or other small dollar loan lender should always closely review the terms and know their rights before signing anything that might result in even more money coming out of their pockets," Herring said.
In all, Dixie Pawn will have to pay out nearly $23,000 to 1,139 borrowers. The company will also pay the attorney general $4,511.15 for reimbursement of the commonwealth's reasonable expenses, costs and attorney's fees.
Individuals who received loans from Dixie Pawn during the period from December 1, 2015 to November 29, 2016 and who have questions about the settlement may contact the company directly at (703) 368-8500.
Release from Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General:
RICHMOND (June 12, 2017) - Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced today that his office has reached a settlement with Dixie Pawn, Incorporated (Dixie Pawn), a Manassas-based pawnbroker with locations in Manassas, Charlottesville, and Harrisonburg, to provide refunds to more than 1,100 consumers as a result of the company's alleged violations of the Virginia statutes applicable to pawnbrokers and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act (VCPA).
"Pawnbrokers around Virginia are skirting laws and overcharging consumers, and my team will continue to hold those using these illegal practices accountable," said Attorney General Mark Herring. "Virginians considering using a pawn shop or other small dollar loan lender should always closely review the terms and know their rights before signing anything that might result in even more money coming out of their pockets."
Dixie Pawn has operated as a pawnbroker out of its three stores in Manassas, Charlottesville, and Harrisonburg. In connection with its business, the company issues closed-end loans and takes possession of consumers' personal property as security for its loans.
In the complaint filed simultaneously with the proposed settlement, the attorney general alleges that Dixie Pawn charged interest and fees beyond those permitted by the Virginia pawnbroker statutes. By violating the pawnbroker statutes, the company also violated the VCPA.
The settlement includes the following key terms relating to the loans the pawnbroker made during the Relevant Period:
- Dixie Pawn agrees to offer refunds totaling $22,706.74 to 1,139 borrowers representing the amounts those borrowers paid beyond what Virginia's pawnbroker statutes allow.
- Dixie Pawn agrees to pay the attorney general $4,511.15 for reimbursement of the commonwealth's reasonable expenses, costs and attorney's fees.
- A permanent injunction preventing Dixie Pawn from violating the Virginia statutes applicable to pawnbrokers and the VCPA.
Individual consumers who received loans from Dixie Pawn during the period from December 1, 2015 to November 29, 2016 and who have questions about the settlement may contact the company directly at (703) 368-8500.
The civil settlement is in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance filed for approval with the Prince William County Circuit Court.
This matter was handled by Attorney General Herring's Consumer Protection Section. In November, Attorney General Herring announced the completion of a reorganization of the OAG Consumer Protection Section to more efficiently and effectively enforce Virginia's consumer protection laws, provide exceptional customer service in resolving complaints and disputes, and provide robust consumer education to keep Virginians from being victimized by fraud, scams, or illegal or abusive business practices. During Attorney General Herring's administration the OAG Consumer Protection Section has recovered more than $200 million in relief for consumers and payments from violators.
If you have any consumer-related inquiries, the Office of the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline telephone counselors are available to assist you with your consumer questions. Please call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-552-9963 if calling from Virginia, or 804-786-2042 if calling from the Richmond area. You can also subscribe to the Consumer Protection Quarterly Newsletter here.