Attorney General Herring Reaches Settlement With Dixie Pawn, Incorporated

A pawnshop with locations in Albemarle County, Harrisonburg and Manassas will have to offer refunds to hundreds of customers.

The Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General announced a settlement with Dixie Pawn Monday, June 12.

In connection with its pawn services, the company also issues closed-end loans borrowed against personal property.

Attorney General Mark Herring said Dixie Pawn charged interest and fees beyond those permitted by state pawnbroker statutes. That in turn violated the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

"Virginians considering using a pawn shop or other small dollar loan lender should always closely review the terms and know their rights before signing anything that might result in even more money coming out of their pockets," Herring said.

In all, Dixie Pawn will have to pay out nearly $23,000 to 1,139 borrowers. The company will also pay the attorney general $4,511.15 for reimbursement of the commonwealth's reasonable expenses, costs and attorney's fees.

Individuals who received loans from Dixie Pawn during the period from December 1, 2015 to November 29, 2016 and who have questions about the settlement may contact the company directly at (703) 368-8500.