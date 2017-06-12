Construction to begin on West2nd Plaza in Charlottesville

West 2nd Press Release:

Monday, June 12, 2017 - Charlottesville, VA. West2nd at 200 2nd Street SW in downtown Charlottesville is preparing to begin construction on the development of the vibrant mixed-use complex including a public plaza that will become the permanent home for the Charlottesville City Market.

The building will feature underground parking, retail space, an event space, three floors of office space, and five levels of luxury condominiums.

Most recent updates on development include that over 60 percent of 68 residential condominiums have been reserved. Interest in the 72,000+ square feet of Class-A office space and premier retail space remain strong, and West2nd is currently negotiating management of the 23,000 square foot event space.

West2nd is taking reservations for condominiums at their sales office on the Downtown Mall, next to Old Metropolitan hall. The utility relocation project moving much of the data and electric infrastructure around the site underground is complete and the site plan has been approved by the City of Charlottesville.

The building will meet new energy efficient standards and will also incorporate rooftop solar panels, a green roof, electric vehicle charging stations, and convenient bicycle parking.

West2nd is being developed under the direction of Keith O. Woodard who also founded. Woodard Properties. Woodard Properties has been serving Charlottesville businesses,students, and the community since 1981, providing UVA student housing, traditionalhousing, affordable housing, and commercial space to Charlottesville residents,businesses, and numerous nonprofit organizations.



SPECIFICATIONS