VDOT: Share Your Input on Route 53-618 Roundabout Project

06/12/2017 Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:



CULPEPER — The Virginia Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an upcoming public hearing for a project to construct a roundabout at Routes 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and 618 (Lake Monticello Road) in Fluvanna County.



The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Fluvanna County Public Library, 214 Commons Boulevard, Palmyra.



No formal presentation is planned at the open house style hearing. VDOT staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. The public can review project plans, ask questions and obtain information about the project’s timeline, cost and travel impacts, as well as provide feedback on the project orally or in writing.



At Routes 53 and 618, VDOT plans to replace the existing “T” intersection with a single-lane roundabout for improved safety and mobility. The roundabout will include enhanced street lighting and pedestrian accommodations.



Written comments can also be submitted by mail to John Rose, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 through June 23. Email comments can be sent to John.Rose1@vdot.virginia.gov.



Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact VDOT at 540-829-7500, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.



More information about the project can be found on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/53-618roundabout.asp.