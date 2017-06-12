VDOE & VCCS Recognize Exemplary CTE Programs

Virginia Department of Education Press Release:

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and Virginia Community College System (VCCS) this month honored 15 exemplary career and technical education programs and partnerships. The awards were presented during the annual Creating Excellence Awards Program in Richmond on June 8.



“These honorees are great examples of partnerships that connect K-12 education to community college credentials and real world employers,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples said. “Their efforts are preparing the commonwealth’s workforce for the new Virginia economy.”

The VCCS Postsecondary CTE State Awards were presented in two categories as follows:

Business and Industry Partnership Award:

ATOS Corporation, nominated by Southside Virginia Community College

Program Award:

The Culinary Arts Program, nominated by J. Sergeant Reynolds Community College

The Women in STEM Program, nominated by Virginia Western Community College



The VDOE Secondary CTE awards were given in three categories as follows:

Advisory Committee Award:

State and Region 2 — Newport News City Public Schools CTE Advisory Committee

Region 4 — The Marshall Academy Governor’s STEM Advisory Committee, Fairfax County Public Schools

Region 5 — The Fluvanna County Public Schools CTE Advisory Committee

Business and Industry Partnership Award:

State and Region 5 — English Construction, nominated by Campbell County Public Schools

Region 1 — Chamber RVA, nominated by Chesterfield County Public Schools

Region 3 — Donnie Wells, Wawa, nominated by Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Region 4 — NOVA SySTEMic Solutions, nominated by Fairfax County Public Schools

Program Award

State and Region 1 — Chesterfield County Public Schools’ Environmental Biotechnologies Program

Region 3 — Richmond County Public Schools’ Culinary Arts Program

Region 4 — Fairfax County Public Schools’ STEM Robotics Systems 1

Region 5 — Lynchburg City Public Schools’ Culinary Arts Program

Region 8v Appomattox County Public Schools’ Veterinary Medicine Program



Photographs from the 2017 Creating Excellence Awards Program may be downloaded from the VDOE’s Flickr Creating Excellence Awards Program album.