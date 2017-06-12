Pivot Physical Therapy Acquires Pantops Physical Therapy

Pivot Physical Therapy Press Release:

Pivot Physical Therapy, a leading provider of physical therapy, sports medicine and aquatic therapy services, announced an expansion of its services and locations with the acquisition of Pantops Physical Therapy, an out-patient physical therapy practice owned by local area physical therapists. The combination adds to the largest independent provider in the region, with nearly 250 locations throughout the East Coast.

“We are thrilled to have the caring professionals from Pantops join our team,” said Pivot CEO Harris Thompson. “We serve patients in the quickly evolving physical therapy world, and we are committed to continuing to grow in Virginia and across the East Coast. We need to continually consider our patients’ needs – now and in the future – to stay in the best possible position to help them become and stay healthy. With Pantops, we found a unique and special opportunity to join with professionals who share our compassion and drive to help people feel better every day.”

“We are honored to continue to serve the communities of Charlottesville and Palmyra, now as part of Pivot,” said Pantops CEO James “Jamie” Collins. “We have focused relentlessly on providing personalized care, from combining treatment modalities to offering one-on-one care to providing the simple encouragement any of us needs on the road to recovery. That does not change. I am proud to have found a strategic partner that will offer our employees a strong environment to grow – a place where patients feel the same welcome they have always felt and the same service and care they have known for generations. This move makes great sense for us, for Pivot, and, most importantly, for our patients.”

“I am incredibly excited to have Jamie Collins and the Pantops professionals join the team,” said Kevin Dintino, PT, DPT and Regional President of Virginia. “The Pantops reputation for caring, personalized service is well-known. They add to our strength in Virginia and help advance our vision and ability to help patients in the places that are most convenient for them.”

Pivot serves clients in Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Delaware, and West Virginia.

Pivot was recently named the 2016 Ascend Practice of the Year Award. Each year, this award honors a rehab therapy private practice that demonstrated exemplary business achievements and success over the previous year. Pivot was selected based on the practice’s overall growth, as well as its achievements in helping patients, promoting and maintaining company culture, participating in community outreach and contributing to the advancement of the rehab therapy industry.

About Pivot Physical Therapy: Pivot Physical Therapy is the premier provider of physical therapy, aquatic therapy and sports medicine services with nearly 250 locations throughout the East Coast. Its staff is comprised of the region’s most reputable clinicians dedicated to providing the highest quality patient care. Utilizing evidence-based practice and ongoing clinical successes, Pivot Physical Therapy is now a preferred provider of top physicians. Pivot Physical Therapy also has an extensive sports medicine network (Pivot Sports Medicine), providing athletic training and other sports medicine-­-related services to over 50 scholastic athletic departments. To learn more, please visit www.PivotPhysicalTherapy.com.

Growth in Virginia follows recognition for excellent service – named 2016 Ascend Practice of the Year Award