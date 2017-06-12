Charlottesville Mural Project’s “Hands Together” mural to be relocated at the IX Art Park

Charlottesville Mural Project’s “Hands Together” mural to be relocated at the IX Art ParkPosted: Updated:
Greg Kelly, Director of the The Charlottesville Mural Project
Charlottesville Mural Project’s “Hands Together” mural to be relocated at the IX Art ParkMore>>
Reported by Madison Carter
Reported by Madison Carter
Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies. You can reach her on Email, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Full Story
Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies. You can reach her on Email, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Full Story