Charlottesville Mural Project’s “Hands Together” mural to be relocated at the IX Art Park

The "Hands Together” mural, on the side of a building at the IX Art Park in Charlottesville, is being relocated to make room for the construction of Three Notch'd Brewery.

The mural has been a staple at IX Art Park for half a decade. It was displayed in 2011 as part of the Charlottesville Mural Project. The project was created to beautify the city and support local artists.



“The community loves the piece, the IX loves it, and Three Notch'd and Martin Horn have been really, really great and they don't want to damage the piece … they want to do as little harm as possible to it,” said Greg Kelly, Charlottesville Mural Project.

It will not be possible to reconstruct the entire mural, but representatives from the project hope to display some of its remains at IX Park.