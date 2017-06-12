Giant Food Alerts Customers to Voluntary Recall of Select Cod Products

Release from Giant Food:



Landover, Md. (June 12, 2017) – Following a recall by High Liner Foods Giant Food, LLC announced it removed from sale Giant Food select cod products which may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.



This product is safe to consume for individuals who do not suffer from a milk allergy.



The following products are included in this recall:

Giant Food Panko Cod Sandwich, UPC 20738460000, Item # 200073846, All Date Codes

Giant Food Cod Fillet Sandwich, UPC 23718000000, Item # 200371800, All Date Codes

Giant Food Panko Cod Fillet, Case UPC 3549326645, Item # 60358, All Date Codes

These items were located in the hot bar and fried chicken warmer.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.



Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic. Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.



Customers who have purchased this product should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Giant Food for a full refund.



Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call High Liner Foods at 902-634-8811.



In addition, customers may call Giant Food Customer Service at 888-469-4426 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for more information. Customers can also visit the Giant Food website at www.giantfood.com.