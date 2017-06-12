Updated: Authorities Arrest 2 Escaped Inmates

Updated: Authorities Arrest 2 Escaped InmatesPosted: Updated:
Press Release from Middle River Regional Jail:
At approximately 5:00 PM today, Coty Grey Johnson was apprehended in Rockingham County without incident.
At approximately 6:00 PM today, Daniel Gordon Henderson was taken into custody in Rockingham County.
Both have been arrested on charges of escape and incarcerated at Middle River Regional Jail.
Middle River Regional Jail would like to thank the Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office,
Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Broadway Police
Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in this investigation. MRRJ would also like to thank the
local community for their tips and information.
2nd Release from Middle River Regional Jail:
On 6/12/2017 at approximately 3:20 AM, two inmates escaped from the custody of Middle River Regional Jail.
The two inmates in question, Daniel Gordon Henderson and Coty Grey Johnson, were trustee inmates assigned to kitchen duties. When escorted out of the kitchen to empty trash and retrieve items from the freezer, these inmates fled from the escorting officer. Recent photographs of these inmates are attached to this release.
Daniel Gordon Henderson was being held on driving, drug, and probation violation related charges. Cody Grey Johnson was being held on child abuse, drug, driving, and probation violation charges.
Warrants for escape from custody for each have been obtained by Middle River Regional Jail and are on file with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office with nationwide extradition.
The white Honda in the earlier release is no longer considered a suspect vehicle in this case.
Middle River Regional Jail is coordinating with local, state, and federal law enforcement and corrections in efforts to apprehend these fugitives.
We continue to process numerous tips from the community in this investigation, and encourage the public to come forward with any information about these individuals.
If you see these men, please call 911 immediately. Never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.
Release from Middle River Regional Jail:
On 6/12/17 at 3:20 a.m., two trustee inmates absconded from a kitchen trash duty assignment while being escorted by an officer. Middle River Regional Jail is seeking the public's assistance in locating Coty Grey Johnson and Daniel Gordon Henderson.
Warrants for escape are active each through the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
One or both may be operating a white Honda Civic with a black hood, pictured here.
If you have seen these men, or have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact your nearest law enforcement agency or call the jail at (540) 245-5420.