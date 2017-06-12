Updated: Authorities Arrest 2 Escaped Inmates

Press Release from Middle River Regional Jail:

At approximately 5:00 PM today, Coty Grey Johnson was apprehended in Rockingham County without incident.

At approximately 6:00 PM today, Daniel Gordon Henderson was taken into custody in Rockingham County.

Both have been arrested on charges of escape and incarcerated at Middle River Regional Jail.

Middle River Regional Jail would like to thank the Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office,

Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Broadway Police

Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in this investigation. MRRJ would also like to thank the

local community for their tips and information.