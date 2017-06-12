Authorities Searching for 2 Escaped Inmates

White Honda Civic that may be driven by one or both escaped inmates

Authorities are searching for two inmates that escaped Middle River Regional Jail Monday morning.

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating Coty Grey Johnson and Daniel Gordon Henderson.

Officials say one or both inmates may be driving a white Honda Civic with a black hood.

According to a release from the jail, Johnson and Henderson escaped around 3:20 a.m. Monday, June 12, while they were being escorted by an officer.

If you have seen these men, or have any information regarding their wherabouts, please contact your nearest law enforcement agency or call the jail at (540) 245-5420.

Warrants for escape are active each through the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.