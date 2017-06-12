Quantcast

Sam Brunelle and Team USA Take Gold at FIBA America's Tournament

Samantha Brunelle and Team USA won the FIBA U-16 Women's America Basketball championship by beating Canada 91-46 from Argentina Sunday.

It was Team USA's first U-16 FIBA America's title since 2013 and fourth all-time.

Brunelle led the team in minutes.

She scored five points, five rebounds and three assists.

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014.

