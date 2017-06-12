Sam Brunelle and Team USA Take Gold at FIBA America's Tournament

Sam Brunelle and Team USA Take Gold at FIBA America's TournamentPosted: Updated:
Team USA defeated Canada 91-46 to claim the Gold medal at the U-16 FIBA Americas championship in Argentina
Sam Brunelle and Team USA Take Gold at FIBA America's TournamentMore>>
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story