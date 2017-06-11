Tom Sox Top Covington 9-3 in Sperling's Debut

Charlottesville defeated Covington 9-3 from C-Ville Weekly Ballpark in Valley Baseball League action Sunday night.

The Tom Sox improved to 7-2 on the season, which is the best record in the VBL.

Vinnie Pasquantino got the team going in the bottom of the 9th inning when he hit a two-run double to score Kyle Battle and Michael Wielansky.

Two batters later Cole Migliorini hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Pasquantino and give Charlottesville a 3-0 lead after the first.

Virginia rising red-shirt junior Evan Sperling made his first career start for the Tom Sox.

Sperling went four innings allowing just one run and striking out three batters.

The Tom Sox are back in action tomorrow night against New Market.

First pitch is 7:00 p.m. from C-Ville Weekly Ballpark.