Firefighters Battling House Fire on Spotswood Trail in Greene Co.

Firefighters from several counties are battling a blaze that's engulfed a home in Greene County.

Crews responded to the call at 15590 on Route 33 shortly after 3 p.m. They say the fire started on the second floor and is the result of an electrical issue.

The owner of the home tells me he was in the basement when he smelled smoke and his alarm went off. He ran upstairs to grab his dogs and immediately evacuated the house.

Nobody is injured, but the homeowner says his cats are missing.

Crews at the scene tell me firefighters have needed to sit out in shifts because of heat exhaustion. They say at this time the home is not salvageable.