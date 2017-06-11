Traffic Shift, Signal Work to be Done in Ruckersville

Press Release from Virginia Department of Transportation:

Overnight Sunday and Monday, the Virginia Department of Transportation plans to shift traffic and install new traffic signal mast arms on Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) in Greene County as construction continues on the intersection improvement project.

The traffic shift will occur between 8 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday. Route 607 traffic will shift to the new travel lanes between Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) and Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Motorists should expect delays and use caution approaching the area while crews paint new pavement markings.

Overnight Sunday and from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, crews will install new signal mast arms on Route 29 at Route 607. Route 29 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction near the intersection while Virginia State Police directs motorists through the work zone. Drivers should use caution traveling through the intersection and obey traffic controls.

Under a $1.7 million construction contract, VDOT contractor Fielder’s Choice Enterprises, Inc. of Charlottesville will improve Route 607 to five lanes where it meets Route 29. The widening will provide an eastbound left-turn lane into the Sheetz service center and an additional westbound left-turn lane onto Route 29 south. The project’s fixed completion date is Sept. 6.