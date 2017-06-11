Charlottesville Universalist Church Hosts Talk on White Supremacy

A church in Charlottesville is taking time to talk about racism and white supremacy.

Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church Unitarian Universalist hosted a white supremacy teach-in Sunday.

More than a dozen people took part in the open conversation. This comes as the city of Charlottesville faces a planned protest by a group of the Ku Klux Klan in response to the controversy over removing a Confederate monument.

The church says Sunday’s discussion is important to continue its work toward racial justice.

"This is thought to be such a wonderful place to live, such an integrated place, such a peaceful kind place. But we have folks who will show up with torches, we have folks who will be embracing the KKK when they come. And so it’s really important now that white folks can see that," pastor Erik Wikstrom said.

Sunday’s discussion is part of a continuing series at Unitarian Universalist churches across the country.